Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River

OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward.

The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.

Police said the only identifying marker was a tag that said "Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Ohio."

After unsuccessful attempt to find and identify the owner of the urn, police are now asking for the public’s help to return the remains back to their loved ones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.