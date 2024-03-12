Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia

GRAPHIC WARNING: The above video may be offensive to some viewers

Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack.

Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.

In a video released by police, the assailant approaches a 66-year-old victim from behind, then punches him several times in the head.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie and track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.