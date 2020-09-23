LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly offered to perform an indecent act on a teenager.

According to police the incident happened on Monday around 12 p.m. when an unknown man approached a 17-year-old boy who was walking along the Lynn Valley Trail near the old bridge.

The man asked if he could perform an indecent act on the teen who at that point walked away from the man.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6'0, approximately 55 years of age, skinny build with grey coloured hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, grey sweater and jean shorts.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

No injuries were reported in the incident.