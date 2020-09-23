LONDON, ONT. -- An incident that prompted a large response by Sarnia police overnight has ended peacefully.

A significant police presence was seen in the 300 block of Davis Street around 3:30 a.m. for what police described as “a dynamic situation.”

Both pedestrian and vehicle traffic were rerouted and the public was asked to keep away from the area.

Around 4:20 a.m. police reported that an individual was arrested peacefully under the Mental Health Act and was taken to Bluewater Health for assessment.

The area around Davis Street has since been cleared.