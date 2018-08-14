Featured
Two suspicious blazes at west London townhouse
Suspicious fires at 1481 Limberlost on Aug. 14, 2018. (@BraveTube/Twitter)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:13PM EDT
London police and fire officials are investigating a pair of suspicious blazes at a west end townhouse complex.
Emergency crews were called to 1481 Limberlost around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Some mattresses were set on fire outside of the building near a fence, while another blaze occurred at the front door of one of the units.
No one was hurt.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to help investigate.