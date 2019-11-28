LONDON, ONT. -- Two churches in Strathoy, Ont. have been targeted by thieves in the past few days.

Police say the first break-in happened overnight Sunday into Monday at the First Baptist Church on Centre Street.

Suspect(s) appear to have pried open a door before stealing groceries, a video camera, a small empty safe and some change.

Then overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there was a break and enter at the Westmount Christian Reformed Church on Drury Lane.

In that case police say suspect(s) entered through a basement window and stole a distinctive pocket watch and food.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.