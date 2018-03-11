

CTV London





A garage fire sent flames shooting through the roof at a west London property Sunday morning.

“The garage fire that was fully involved when we arrived,” said London district fire chief Al Braatz.

“There was thick black smoke as we were driving down Oxford street. We could see it well above the houses. Flames were higher than the trees, about 20 to 30 feet In the air.”

The call came in about 9:30 a.m. and firefighters rushed to Britannia Street, just south of Oxford.

Braatz said the address was close to its No. 6 station so crews were able to respond quickly.

“The fire breached that roof prior to our arrival. That's why it was so high in the air. The communications centre had many, many calls on this. We got here very quick and took that fire volume down with the hose streams that we used,” he said.

There were no reports of injuries.