MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people have been take to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire in Mitchell, Ont. Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment complex on St. David Street just before 9:30 a.m. for an active fire.

One person suffered serious injuries, the extend of the second person's injuries are not known.

St. David was closed between Waterloo and Rowland streets as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Officials say the fire is considered suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Perth County OPP say the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been consulted. The OPP's Major Crime Unit is also assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.