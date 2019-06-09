Featured
Two people injured in crash north of London
Crash on Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street on June 9, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Two people were hurt Sunday morning following a crash north of London.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street.
One car ended up in the ditch with a person trapped inside.
Three people had to be treated at the scene, two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed to traffic for about an hour.