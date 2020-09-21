Advertisement
Teen accused of setting a fire in a McDonald's bathroom
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 9:22AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 21, 2020 9:23AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 17-year-old after a fire was set in the bathroom of a McDonald’s restaurant on Dundas Street East.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at 1950 Dundas St. Saturday just before 7 p.m.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Total damages are estimated to be around $5,000.
Following an investigation a 17-year-old was charged with arson with disregard to human life.
The accused will appear in court on Dec. 14, 2020.