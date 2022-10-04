Two pedestrians hurt in serious hit-and-run in west London, Ont.

Fiddlers Green Road is normally a quiet street, according to local residents. But it was anything but quiet on Monday night when the area was a beehive of activity with police and emergency vehicles.

“I was very surprised something happened here,” says Rey, who lives in a high-rise apartment at Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street. “I just moved in the building but all the people in the building tell me it’s a quiet neighbourhood.”

The London Police Service says its traffic management unit is investigating a hit and run on Fiddlers Green Road near Oxford Street West. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a second person struck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Area resident Yvette Nadeau is disturbed by the news.

“I don’t know whether the driver was drunk, but it’s not right,” she says. “It’s quite scary.”

The north end of Fiddlers Green Road was closed for several hours through the night while police officers scoured the scene for evidence. Officers could be seen canvassing door-to-door on Tuesday, trying to gather any information that could help identify the vehicle and driver in the incident.

London Police Service Const. Sandasha Bough says any help from the public is appreciated.

“If you happened to be in the area at the time, if you have dash-cam footage, or if you have video surveillance outside of your residence that could assist us, please contact us,” says Bough.

This is just the latest in a number of hit-and-runs this year that have left pedestrians and cyclists on edge.

Last month a Fanshawe College student was killed when he struck by a vehicle while cycling on Hamilton Road after a shift at a downtown London eatery.

In August, a pair of cyclists were injured when struck by a pickup truck while cycling on White Oak Road.

In April, a man died after being struck by a vehicle at Adelaide and Nelson streets.

And in February, a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Oxford Street West, near Hyde Park Road, a stone’s throw away from the latest incident.

In each case the driver fled the scene.

“Hit-and-run motor vehicle collisions, as well as all serious collisions take quite some time,” says Bough. “They are lengthy and very detailed investigations.”