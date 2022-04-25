'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
“Adelaide speedway. People speed up and down it all day long and it’s very unsafe. We have children walking up and down the street, we have children nearby — it’s terrible,” said Andrew Angus of D & N Tires.
Angus told CTV News, “It’s everything — it’s rear ends, it’s hitting from the sides. People just drive too fast.”
Thou Roeun was struck and killed by a driver around 9:30 p.m on April 23. The 38-year-old husband and father of three was crossing the street with his nephews to go to a convenience store when he was struck at the intersection.
Up until the final moments of Thou Roeun’s life, he spread kindness and warmth.
An employee at the convenience store that Thou and his nephews had stopped at said his interaction with the 38-year-old was extremely pleasant.
“He said goodnight, I said goodnight,” the employee said, gesturing with a wave.
CTV News spoke to some family members who returned to the site of where the incident happened.
They did not wish to comment on the tragedy but they are asking the public to help contribute to the GoFundMe campaign they have started to help support the three daughters Roeun leaves behind.
While the driver remains outstanding, police have since recovered the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2022 Volkswagen Passat.
London police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
WATCH LIVE | Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion US$10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.
WATCH LIVE | Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'
Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was 'broken' by the time their marriage fell apart.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Windsor
-
Amazon bringing jobs to Windsor-Essex
Invest Windsor Essex has been working with Amazon for the past six months, and the benefit of the collaboration will create about 225 full-time jobs with benefits.
-
Multiple collisions along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent prompts safety reminder from OPP
OPP in Chatham-Kent are reminding drivers to take caution in construction zones after officers responded to six collisions along Highway 401 since the beginning of the month.
-
WECHU moving forward with consumption and treatment site on Wyandotte Street
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is moving forward with a supervised drug Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) location downtown.
Barrie
-
Barrie teen charged in child pornography investigation
A Barrie teen faces charges in connection with a lengthy child pornography investigation.
-
Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision in Angus
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Angus on Sunday afternoon.
-
Dog left unattended in hot car in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie urge pet owners to leave their dogs home after reports about a dog left in a hot car over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Crackdown on loud vehicles in North Bay leads to dozens of charges in just a week
Police in North Bay say they have laid 32 charges in the first week of a crackdown on loud and illegally modified vehicles in the city.
-
Sault police charge teen with weapons, assault offences
A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges in Sault Ste. Marie after the canine unit led police to a home on Wellington Street East following an attack on two people, officials say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
-
Ottawa man seriously injured after tree falls and traps him
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s is in hospital after being freed from underneath a fallen tree.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa up over the weekend
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 increased over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario NDP’s election platform
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and her three children apologizes for his actions
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago told an Ontario court he was “deeply tormented” by what he did and apologized for his actions on Monday.
-
Toronto community rallies to make sure food bank opens with full shelves
A local Toronto food bank scheduled to open its doors Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began almost did so with empty shelves until the community, including a city councillor, rallied to help.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
'I don't want to live anymore': Woman with Type 1 diabetes feels her body breaking down
Tanya Denis and her grandson live in Kanesatake, Que. and are among the growing number of Canadians that have diabetes, and among the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been diagnosed with one of the types of diabetes.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Winnipeg
-
The areas of Winnipeg that received the most rain this weekend
The City of Winnipeg has released what areas in and around the city that were hit hardest between April 22 and 24.
-
Shrink wrap askew, X-Acto knife found at business after Balaquit’s disappearance, employee testifies
An employee at Westcon Equipment and Rentals told the jury in a trial for the man accused in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit he was asked by the owner of the business to walk through the building the day after Balaquit vanished.
-
WRHA CEO says current hospital wait times are concerning
The CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) calls current hospital wait times concerning, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Calgary
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Crown aims to try 4 accused in Alberta border blockade case at once
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock trying to set an early trial date.
-
Fundraiser for Saddle Ridge shooting victim's family surpasses goal
An online fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Calgary man who was fatally shot earlier this month has eclipsed its initial target.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
7 youths charged in death of McNally High School student out on bail
All seven youths charged in the death of Karanveer Sahota are now out on bail. Two of the teens charged appeared in court Monday morning, while the other five where granted bail last Friday.
-
3 dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a house fire near Gunn, Alta.
Vancouver
-
B.C. caregiver takes the stand at criminal negligence causing death trial
A woman charged in connection to the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care took the stand in her own defence on Monday at New Westminster court.
-
Metro Vancouver could see thunderstorms this week, Environment Canada predicts
Metro Vancouver is in for a mix of weather this week, with rain, sun and thunderstorms all in Environment Canada's forecast.
-
After 2 bodies found, Winters Hotel in Gastown could be demolished by end of the day: city
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown could be complete by Monday evening, according to the City of Vancouver.