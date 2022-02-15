London, Ont. police identify man killed in alleged hit-and-run crash
Police have identified the person killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision last week in west London.
Police say Richard James McMahon, 39, of London was struck around 11 p.m. Feb. 8.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street west near Laurel Street for a man with significant injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police say the crash actually took place near the intersection of Oxford and Hyde Park Road.
On Feb. 10, police announced David Charles MacMicken, 50, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing death exceed blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
He will appear in court March 9.
Police continue to investigate.
