MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while no new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties.

On Saturday, the MLHU reported 12 new cases while Southwestern Public Health reported five new cases, while both reported no new cases on Sunday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 709 cases, with 625 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 27 active cases in the region.

The MLHU is holding a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Monday, details on how to ask a question and join the event are here.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, after a second day with no new cases, the total stands at 228, with 191 resolved and five death, leaving 32 active cases.

The majority of the remaining active cases (23) are in the Elgin County communities of Aylmer and Bayham.

According to the most recent updates from other local public health authorities, here’s where the totals stand in nearby counties:

Sarnia-Lambton – 16 active cases, 336 total, 295 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce –Six active cases, 127 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 22 active, 471 total cases, 417 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 active cases, 93 total, 72 resolved, five deaths

Across Ontario, 99 new infections were reported on Monday, keeping the total below 100 for a second day in a row.