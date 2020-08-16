LONDON, ONT. -- Following a spike in COVID-19 cases Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new cases of the virus on Sunday.

The total in the region remains at 707.

There are 622 resolved cases and 57 deaths. Out of the total 707 cases, 655 have been in the City of London.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties is also reporting no new cases of the virus Sunday for a total of 228 with 181 resolved cases.

Provincial health officials are reporting fewer than 100 new cases.

Officials confirmed an additional 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.