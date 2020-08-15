LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases Saturday, with an increase of 12 new cases.

This brings the total in the region to 707.

Seven of the 12 new cases are children under 18, who acquired the virus at home through a household contact.

On Friday, there were only two new cases of COVID-19.

There are 621 resolved cases and 57 deaths. Out of the total 707 cases, 655 have been in the City of London.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting five new cases of the virus Saturday for a total of 228 with 172 resolved cases.

Meanwhile, the MLHU has announced a Virtual Town Hall will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to share information and answer COVID-19 questions from the community.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to health@mlhu.on.ca with the subject ‘Question for Town Hall.’ A link to the town hall will be posted here ahead of the event.