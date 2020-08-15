LONDON, ONT. -- In any non-pandemic year, there would have been 25,000 people at the Plunkett Estate Saturday raising funds for the Animal Rescue Foundation of Ontario (ARF).

However during COVID-19, Pawlooza organizers decided to at least give their dog lovers a taste of the annual event by going virtual.

"We're trying to bring as much fun and as many key events from Pawlooza that people love as we can," says Brandon Eedy of Pawlooza.

Pawlooza is the biggest fundraiser each year for ARF and Leads Employment Services.

"In light of COVID-19, rescue has not stopped," says Kelly Eedy, who was helping take the event online by doing a Facebook Live at the dog agility site.

"We still get calls from the community daily so it's important to have those funds for vet care and other programs that go on for ARF."

On social media they still held the agility demo, posted a dock diving video as well as top model crowning and training tips.

"Obviously we aren't going to make anywhere near what we would have made but it's astonishing how much a few hundred or a thousand dollars goes to animal welfare, "says Brandon Eedy.

He says if people want to contribute they can donate here.