MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a suspicious fire in the 800 block of Highbury Avenue on Thursday.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around noon for a working fire at the Chapel of Hope on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which is believed to be suspicious.

No one was injured.

The Street Crime Unit and London Fire Department inspector will be working together to investigate.

No estimate of the damage has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.