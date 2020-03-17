LONDON, ONT. -- Two of the nine new cases of COVID-19 announced in Ontario on Tuesday are in London-Middlesex.

That brings the total in London and Middlesex County to four. Ontario's total now stands at 186.

There are few details about the local cases, but the city courthouse issued a memo to lawyers on Tuesday that it would be closing after a staff member tested positive.

However, it still isn't clear if this is one of the two new cases, or if this was someone visiting the region.

On Saturday, it was revealed that the region's second case was a woman in her 50s who is a health care provider at the Strathroy Medical Clinic in Strathroy, Ont.

She had no history of travel to an area of significant COVID-19 activity.

Any patient who was in contact with her has been notified and the woman is in self-isolation.

London's first case was a Western University student who immediately went into self-isolation after returning from China in January. She has fully recovered.

To date there have also been cases in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce and Waterloo Region.

