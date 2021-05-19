Advertisement
Two men charged after handgun, drugs and cash seized
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 1:15PM EDT
A handgun, drugs and cash seized in London, Ont. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged two men after a handgun, ammunition, cash and drugs were seized on Sunday.
Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit searched a vehicle and a hotel in the 300 block of Colborne Street.
Among the items seized were:
- Glock 9mm handgun
- 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- prohibited Glock extended 30-round magazine
- 29 x 5mg Oxycodone tablets, value $290
- approximately $10,000 in cash
As a result, a 27-year-old London man and a 31-year-old Hamilton man have been jointly charged with seven weapons counts and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
The London man has also been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.
Both of the accused appeared in London court on Monday.