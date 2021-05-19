MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged two men after a handgun, ammunition, cash and drugs were seized on Sunday.

Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit searched a vehicle and a hotel in the 300 block of Colborne Street.

Among the items seized were:

Glock 9mm handgun

10 rounds of 9mm ammunition

prohibited Glock extended 30-round magazine

29 x 5mg Oxycodone tablets, value $290

approximately $10,000 in cash

As a result, a 27-year-old London man and a 31-year-old Hamilton man have been jointly charged with seven weapons counts and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The London man has also been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.

Both of the accused appeared in London court on Monday.