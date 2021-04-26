Advertisement
Stolen gun recovered by London police
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 9:06AM EDT
A reported stolen Smith and Wesson handgun and ammunition. (Courtesy LPS)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they have recovered a stolen handgun in an ongoing investigation.
On Monday it was released that the Crime Gun Task Force had seized a firearm during an investigation.
The exact nature of the investigation was not made known as it is ongoing.
Police recovered a stolen Smith and Wesson handgun and 100 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.