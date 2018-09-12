

Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a licensed medical marijuana grow operation in St. Thomas and stealing several plants.

Police say the break-in happened early Tuesday morning.

Roughly 30 plants were taken.

The alleged thieves returned a second time Wednesday morning with a rental truck but were scared off by employees at the facility.

They were located and arrested.

A 23-year-old Strathroy man and a 24-year-old London man have been charged.