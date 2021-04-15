MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A loaded gun, ammunition, cash and drugs were seized in two searches by London police this week.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, police say two warrants were executed at locations on Dundee Place and Simcoe Street.

At Dundee Place police seized $25,000 in cash, 211 cereal bar edibles valued at $6,359, marijuana bud valued at $1,890, shatter pens valued at $1,755 and and electronic cash counter.

On Simcoe Street police seized:

loaded .22 calibre rifle with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition

sawed-off portion of a shotgun stock

sawed-off portion of a rifle barrel

12 gauge shotgun slug

four 410 gauge shotgun shells

spent .22 calibre casing

10 x .22 calibre ammunition

digital scale

about two grams of cutting agent

As a result of the investigations, four people are facing trafficking or weapons charges.

Three London residents, ages 23, 26 and 27 were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act. The 27-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

A 44-year-old London man was charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possessing a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

The LPS Crime Gun Task Force was formed to address community safety as a result of an increased number of gun-related incidents.