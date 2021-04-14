LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a teen was struck by a bullet Tuesday night, in an incident believed to be linked to another shooting in early March.

Following a 911 call, officers responded to the 700 block of Walker Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Police say a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Elizabeth Warren, a relative of the victim, tells CTV News "He was shot in the upper thigh and it came out the back."

Investigators also reportedly found additional evidence a firearm had been discharged at the scene.

Terri Churchill, who was visiting her mother in the same multi-unit building at the time of the gunfire, tells CTV News she noticed a tenant in the unit above go out when a vehicle arrived.

“A black SUV pulls up to the curb, a tenant upstairs comes out, goes to the passenger side of the vehicle, goes to the driver's side of the vehicle. Next thing you hear is two bangs, which I thought was fireworks."

She says she went to the door and stood in the window, and as the male hobbled back and she heard him say quietly, "I've been shot."

Emergency crews arrived on scene shortly afterward.

Police believe the shooting may be connected to another that happened on March 2, when police responded to two separate incidents.

One of those shootings happened in the area of Walker and Rectory streets, where the window of a residence was struck by a bullet.

Warren says, “I believe it is connected. It has to be connected, because in March it was niece’s window that got shot, and now my nephew is getting shot. It can’t be a coincidence.”

Churchill says she's worried about her elderly mother, who lives on the ground floor, and her mother's neighbours.

Members of the London Police Service's Gun Crime Task Force are investigating and are looking for tips from the public.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.