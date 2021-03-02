LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating two separate incidents where shots were fired early Tuesday morning and are now looking for a suspect vehicle.

Around 3:40 a.m. police attended the 100-block of Marconi Blvd. after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Police found no damage but did find evidence of a gun being fired.

Under an hour later police were called to area of Rectory Street and Walker Street after a reported shooting.

Police found that a gun had been fired and window of a residence was hit.

No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered.

Police feel the two incidents are related and are looking for a newer-model black four-door Honda Civic that was seen at both locations.

Anyone with any information is asked to call London police.