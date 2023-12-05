Two injured after school bus, vehicle collide in south London, Ont.
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and a passenger vehicle collided in the city’s south end.
The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Southdale Road and White Oak Road.
Two people were injured and sent to hospital, but it is unclear if the injured were occupants of the bus or the passenger vehicle. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.
Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene, but London police were not dispatched.
It is unknown what caused the collision.
There has been no word on possible charges.
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at Southdale Road and White Oak Road in London, Ont. sent two people to hospital on Dec. 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
