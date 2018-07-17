

CTV London





London police have charged two men they say were driving while impaired by drugs.

They say at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Andover Drive.

Officers performed a sobriety test on one of the drivers.

The test led to the charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle due to drugs against a 61-year-old man.

Police say five minutes later they received a call about a man who was was seen driving into a parking lot in the area of Exeter Road and Sholto Drive. Police were told the man appeared to lose consciousness behind the wheel.

Police found the man in a vehicle and conducted a sobriety test was conducted.

A result, a 27-year-old was arrested and charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle due to drugs.

Police say they have the training and tools necessary to spot and prosecute impaired drivers – whether by alcohol, drugs or other substances.

They are reminding people that even some legal, prescription drugs can effect a person’s ability to operate a vehicle, and if someone is found to be impaired, he or she can be charged.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.