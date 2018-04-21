

Wallaceburg, CTV London





A teen has died after the car she was in flipped into a water-filled ditch in Wallaceburg Friday evening.

Chatham-Kent Police say emergency crews were called to Border Road around 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle had left the road landing on its roof in the ditch, leaving the vehicle partially submerged.

A volunteer fire fighter was on scene when a Chatham-Kent Police Constable arrived and they were able to remove an 18 year old female and an 18 year old male from the vehicle.

Other police, fire and EMS personnel arrived shortly after and provided emergency first aid to the teens. The young man was transported to Sydenham District Hospital and later Hotel-Dieu Windsor to be treated for hypothermia.

The young woman was transported to Sydenham District Hospital in critical condition and died as a result of her injuries.

Police say the names of those involved in the collision are not being released at this time.