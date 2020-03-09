LONDON, ONT -- A two-vehicle crash just south of Wallaceburg has left two people dead and another injured.

The crash happened on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line around 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

A man was pronounced dead on scene while two others were taken to hospital in critical condition. One of the injured, an elderly woman, has since died.

The two deceased have been identified as Rose Hills, 87, and William Hills, 88, both of Sarnia.

Provincial police say the third person was treated and released from hospital.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation Unit was on scene overnight to piece together the events of the crash.

St. Clair Road has reopened.