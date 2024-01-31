Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin

A number of sources have told CTV News that an Elgin County OPP investigation was triggered after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin Township home early Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Roberts Line, east of Quaker Road, at around 8 a.m.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered with no vital signs at the scene.

OPP investigators have been at the location throughout the day, including members of the Major Crimes Unit and the forensics team.

Sources told CTV News the victims are Kyle Savage and Tanya Wiebe, both in their 30s.

Those close to the investigation said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder/suicide involving a gun.

An undated image of Tanya Wiebe. Sources say the bodies of Kyle Savage and Tanya Wiebe were discovered in a Central Elgin home on Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: Facebook)

A neighbour, who didn't want to be identified, said he would speak frequently with Savage. The neighbour said Savage bought the home on Roberts Line about 12 years ago.

The neighbour also said Savage started seeing Wiebe just a few months ago.

He said Savage had most recently been working at Ferguson Fancy Beans, but had also worked on Lake Erie fishing boats in the past.

Wiebe's Facebook page indicates that she was working at the London Regional Cancer Program.

Roberts line was closed between Quaker Road and Chestnut Grove Road throughout the day.

Elgin OPP will only say that there is no threat to public safety and that updates will be provided when available.

An undated image of Kyle Savage. Sources say the bodies of Kyle Savage and Tanya Wiebe were discovered in a Central Elgin home on Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: Facebook)