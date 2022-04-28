Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.

For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.

According to a release, officers arrived to the scene and didn’t find anything but were notified later that a man had gone to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police were able to find the injured person who was treated and released form hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the disturbance oranyone with dashcam or other video are asked to contact investigators at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues and police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.