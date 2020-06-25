LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is launching an online survey for families to share their concerns and expectations for schools reopening in September.

The school board will also be launching a separate survey in the coming weeks on the experiences of remote learning during the pandemic.

The survey will help the board develop and implement more detailed plans for opening schools.

Currently school boards are being directed to open the year with a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

Regional variances on that plan will be allowed beginning in October.

The TVDSB wants to hear from families about what their expectations and perhaps concerns are surrounding the reopening of schools.

Parents will be asked if they are planning to allow their kids back to schools or if they will continue to learn at a distance.

Parents will also be asked if they are comfortable allowing their children to use school buses.

The board says it is already experimenting with classroom configurations and the creation of isolation areas.

Parents are invited to complete the survey by June 30.