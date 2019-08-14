

Daryl Newcombe and Amanda Taccone, CTV London





An investigation into the actions of Thames Valley District School Board Trustee Jake Skinner, who is also the co-owner of Blackridge Strategy, has begun.

During the 2018 municipal election Blackridge Strategy - a political consulting firm - was involved in two websites that attacked then incumbent councillors Virginia Ridley and Maureen Cassidy.

The TVDSB says an Inquiry Committee consisting of a three-member team of trustees is looking into whether Skinner breached the Code of Conduct for trustees.

The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by fellow trustee Corinne Rahman in June.

The investigation is confidential, and involves collecting statements and documents, coming to a conclusion then allowing Skinner 30 days to review the findings and respond.

The committee can then decided whether there was a breach of conduct and if Skinner should face sanctions.

TVDSB Director of Education Laura Elliott says she hopes they could have the investigation wrapped in time for the first board meeting of the school year at the end of September.

Once the report is complete, the board will look at the committee findings and decide whether or not to make them public.