A new development Thursday as questions continue to swirl about the actions of political consulting firm Blackridge Strategy during last year's municipal election.

CTV News has learned that the London police have received a complaint about a possible violation of the Municipal Elections Act related to activities during the election.

In a written statement, London police say they have referred the complaint to the OPP.

A spokesperson for the provincial police says they will review the material from London police and then decide if an investigation is warranted.

Last week a city committee ruled it did not have the jurisdiction to review the actions of Blackridge and co-owner Amir Farahi about two websites created during the election and attacked incumbent candidates Maureen Cassidy and Virginia Ridley.

Blackridge and Farahi have denied any wrongdoing in connection with the websites.

Farahi tells CTV News that there has been no violation of the Municipal Elections Act and he has not seen the complaint so cannot address it directly.