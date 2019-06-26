

The Thames Valley District School Board has wrapped up meetings for the school year without publicly addressing a formal complaint made against a trustee, and a request for an inquiry into his actions.

Following a three and a half hour meeting Tuesday night board chair Arlene Morell refused to speak with CTV news about the complaint lodged against Jake Skinner.

Fellow trustee Corrine Rahman filed the complaint earlier this month following revelations that Skinner’s firm, Blackridge Strategy, was connected to fake websites that attacked two female council candidates in last year’s municipal election.

Questions have been raised about whether the fake websites represented a violation of the school board’s own anti-bullying policies.

Trustee Rahman told CTV news once she files the complaint the matter is out of her hands.

“I’ve submitted the formal written complaint and unfortunately I can’t comment on the process outside of that. You need to speak with chair Morrell. In my written statement was all that I’m able to say on the matter at this time. I believe that this process needs to unfold in the most judicious way possible and so I want to ensure that that’s able to happen and so I’d like any other questions to be directed to the chair.”

Following the meeting Morrell did not answer any questions from CTV News.