Tuesday evening collision snarls traffic in south London
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris
The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France 'profoundly shaken,' the French government said Wednesday.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford rubber factory property
Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from Brantford Tuesday night as a fire ripped through a rubber factory property.
-
'Police investigation' in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
Windsor
-
Meet the candidates: Windsor ward candidates weigh in on key issues
Windsor residents will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 24. CTV News reached out to the candidates running for council positions in all 10 wards to get their views on several key issues.
-
Walpole Island man to build a house for his daughter with $100,000 lottery win
Trying something new paid off for a Walpole Island grandfather — to the tune of $100,000.
-
Mischief in Wallaceburg
A Walpole Island man is charged with mischief after an incident in Wallaceburg. Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they responded to a home on Blake Street where the homeowner heard a noise and looked outside.
Barrie
-
OPP conclude Innisfil investigation
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Ontario woman says she nearly fell victim to a scam after boy stopped her for help on the street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa councillor testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ottawa man, 52, killed in crash near Smiths Falls, Ont.
An Orléans man is dead after a three-vehicle crash southwest of Ottawa Tuesday night.
-
Senators put on offensive show in sold-out home opener
The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins.
Toronto
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Dump truck container stuck upright under Highway 401 overpass in Mississauga
The container of a dump truck became stuck upright underneath an overpass on Highway 401 in Mississauga Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the busy highway.
-
Ontario woman says she nearly fell victim to a scam after boy stopped her for help on the street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Quebec solidaire MNAs will refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
The 11 Québec solidaire (QS) MNAs elected on Oct. 3 will refuse to take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III on Wednesday, according to party leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. In omitting one of the two oaths required to sit in the National Assembly, the MNAs will defy the 1867 Constitution Act, taking an oath of loyalty only "to the people of Quebec."
Atlantic
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
Estimate puts hurricane Fiona insured damages at $660 million
An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road sends two teenagers to hospital in critical condition
Two teenagers were taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday night following a single-car crash on St. Mary's Road.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Avian flu detected on 17 Manitoba farms
The highly-infectious avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in farms across Canada, including several in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
New professional basketball team to be unveiled in Calgary
Basketball fans in Calgary will soon learn the name, and get their first glimpse of the jersey, of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise Wednesday morning at WinSport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend
Smoke possible today in Calgary; snow possible this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Comrie extra sharp in net as Sabres sink Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton
Eric Comrie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Last day in the 20s. Cooldown starts tomorrow.
Cooler weather is just around the corner. Temperatures are expected to get to 20 or 21 C today for one last time. By Thursday, we'll have a high in the teens. Friday's back to average with a high around 10 C. The weekend brings highs in the 5- to 10- C range and that's where we'll stay through next week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced to 7 years in girlfriend's slaying
The man who pleaded guilty to killing 19-year-old Bhavkiran "Kiran" Dhesi and attempting to burn her remains in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
BC NDP leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai says report seeks her disqualification
The campaign of B.C. New Democratic Party leadership contender Anjali Appadurai says a report from the campaign recommends she be disqualified from the race.
-
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.