Tuesday evening collision snarls traffic in south London

A collision forced the brief closure of a busy road in south London Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Southdale Road between White Oak road and Jalna Boulevard.

An SUV was seen struck from behind by a second vehicle near the merge point of a construction zone.

The second vehicles airbags were deployed and police tell CTV News one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released.