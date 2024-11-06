Additional $50,000 in illegal cannabis seized by OPP
The OPP has seized an additional $50,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed a storefront in London.
On Oct. 24, police said they executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront, called “Spirit River Cannabis”. The storefront was reportedly shut down in August by the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and reopened shortly after.
The store allegedly continued the illegal sale of cannabis and cannabis products.
Officers seized around $41,000 in illegal cannabis and cannabis products, $6,700 in contraband tobacco and $2,460 in Canadian cash.
A 36-year-old London man has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trafficking in contraband tobacco.
The man is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 29.
In August, the store was shut down and more than $350,000 in illegal cannabus was seized.
On Aug. 20, among the siezed items was more than $350,000 in illegal cannabis products, including edibles vapes, shatter, topicals and drinks, more than $9,000 in contraband tobacco, more than $2,500 in psilocybin, around $11,000 in Canadian money and an extraction press with a value of $4,000.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
BREAKING Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
PM Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on presidential victory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Trump's second term will look nothing like his first
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Republicans take U.S. Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Hurricane Rafael becomes a Category 2 storm as it barrels toward Cuba
Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday just hours before it was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday in western Cuba.
'I'm still in shock': Brampton, Ont. landlord caught in e-transfer interception fraud
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
B.C. parents sue Irish nanny for quitting on short notice
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
Blues forward leaves rink on stretcher after being struck in neck by puck
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.