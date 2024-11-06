Additional $50,000 in illegal cannabis seized by OPP

The OPP has seized an additional $50,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed a storefront in London.

On Oct. 24, police said they executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront, called “Spirit River Cannabis”. The storefront was reportedly shut down in August by the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and reopened shortly after.

The store allegedly continued the illegal sale of cannabis and cannabis products.

Officers seized around $41,000 in illegal cannabis and cannabis products, $6,700 in contraband tobacco and $2,460 in Canadian cash.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trafficking in contraband tobacco.

The man is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 29.

In August, the store was shut down and more than $350,000 in illegal cannabus was seized.

On Aug. 20, among the siezed items was more than $350,000 in illegal cannabis products, including edibles vapes, shatter, topicals and drinks, more than $9,000 in contraband tobacco, more than $2,500 in psilocybin, around $11,000 in Canadian money and an extraction press with a value of $4,000.