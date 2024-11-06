LONDON
London

    • Over $170,000 in drugs seized, wanted man arrested with loaded firearm: London police

    Three people are facing charges after London police found a wanted man in possession of a loaded firearm.

    According to police, on Monday just after 11:00 p.m. the man was located leaving a residence in the south-west end of the city.

    London police arrested the man, who had a loaded Glock 19 Gen 4 handgun, with 9mm hollow-point ammunition and an extended capacity magazine.

    He also had roughly $20,000 cash.

    On Tuesday, a search warrant executed at the residence in the area of Centre Street, and Wharncliffe Road South.

    Police say they seized 1.142 kilograms of methamphetamine, 318.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 169.8 grams of suspected cocaine, and 183 dilaudid pills (8 grams each). Total estimated value of these substances is over $170,000.

    A 37-year-old man, 39-year-old woman, and the wanted 26-year-old man face the charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The 26-year-old man faces additional charges related to the firearm and resisting arrest. 

