    • Boil water alert issued for Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

    A boil water alert has been issued for the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

    In a letter to residents, officials said that the advisory is precautionary and attributed the caution to a recent fire hydrant failure.

    Along with advising residents to boil their water, officials have also asked that residents reduce non-essential water use.

