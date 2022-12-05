Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at CAMI in Ingersoll, Ont. on Dec. 5, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at CAMI in Ingersoll, Ont. on Dec. 5, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver