LONDON, ONT. -- A Brampton, Ont. truck driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in connection with a 2019 collision that killed three members of a London family.

The crash happened in June of 2019 at Fordwich Line (Perth Line 88) and Perth Road 178 north of Listowel.

Sixty-year-old Walter Yetman, 58-year-old Donna Yetman and their daughter 28-year-old Stephanie Roloson were pronounced dead at the scene.

A two-year-old boy in the vehicle with them had non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined the transport truck went through a stop sign at the intersection.

Gurvinder Singh was originally charged with three counts of death by criminal negligence.

He has now pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous operation causing death and one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Along with the four-and-a-half year jail sentence, Singh was handed a five-year licence suspension.