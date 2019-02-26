Featured
Trial date set for St. Thomas man accused in death of dog
A protester holds a 'Justice for Lady' sign outside the courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:44PM EST
Protestors again gathered in front of the St. Thomas courthouse Tuesday as a trial date was set for a man accused of killing his dog.
One of them was Tina Harder, who says, "My biggest concern would be him ever, ever being around an animal again."
It was a smaller gathering Tuesday morning, compared to earlier court hearings.
But once again protestors carried signs picturing a German shepherd cross puppy identified as ‘Lady.’
The dog's body was discovered in a shallow grave in early July and a post mortem determined the cause of death was acute trauma to the skull.
The 24-year-old man faces one count of killing an animal.
The trial will get underway on Oct. 7 and is expected to last three days.