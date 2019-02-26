

CTV London





Protestors again gathered in front of the St. Thomas courthouse Tuesday as a trial date was set for a man accused of killing his dog.

One of them was Tina Harder, who says, "My biggest concern would be him ever, ever being around an animal again."

It was a smaller gathering Tuesday morning, compared to earlier court hearings.

But once again protestors carried signs picturing a German shepherd cross puppy identified as ‘Lady.’

The dog's body was discovered in a shallow grave in early July and a post mortem determined the cause of death was acute trauma to the skull.

The 24-year-old man faces one count of killing an animal.

The trial will get underway on Oct. 7 and is expected to last three days.