

CTV London





A St. Thomas man has been charged after allegedly beating a dog and burying it in a shallow grave.

On July 3, St. Thomas police began an investigation into the welfare of a dog.

Around 9 p.m., a man was seen walking a dog with a noticeable limp.

The same man was seen a short time later carrying a shovel near the CN Rail tracks.

Witnesses found a dead female German Shepherd-cross buried in a shallow grave.

Police say the dog appeared to be malnourished and had fresh trauma wounds on its head.

A necropsy was performed and it was determined the dog died from acute trauma to the skull.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of killing an animal.

He was released with a future court date and ordered not to have animals in his care.