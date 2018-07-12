Featured
St. Thomas man charged after dog beaten to death
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:53PM EDT
A St. Thomas man has been charged after allegedly beating a dog and burying it in a shallow grave.
On July 3, St. Thomas police began an investigation into the welfare of a dog.
Around 9 p.m., a man was seen walking a dog with a noticeable limp.
The same man was seen a short time later carrying a shovel near the CN Rail tracks.
Witnesses found a dead female German Shepherd-cross buried in a shallow grave.
Police say the dog appeared to be malnourished and had fresh trauma wounds on its head.
A necropsy was performed and it was determined the dog died from acute trauma to the skull.
On Tuesday, the 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of killing an animal.
He was released with a future court date and ordered not to have animals in his care.