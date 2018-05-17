

CTV London





Heads up if you are travelling to the U.S. this afternoon, as a transport truck has flipped at the Ambassador Bridge.

The rollover took place on Huron Church Road, north of College Avenue on Thursday.

Police say the accident is blocking the main entrance to the bridge at the bend. There is minimal access through the duty free lot. Motorists are advised to use Wyandotte to access the bridge.

The bridge’s manager of operations reports there are a minimal delays and traffic is being diverted to the Wyandotte Street Entrance.

The scene should be cleared around 4 p.m.