LONDON, ONT. -- A CN Rail train derailment sent four cars filled with propane off the track in Sarnia early Friday morning.

According to Sarnia’s Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Realesmith, the incident occurred in the area of Modeland and Plank Roads around 3:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

Realesmith said there were no spills or leaks and there was no damage to any of the rail cars.

"There was no risk to the community."

Realesmith said the wheels of the train "simply came off the track." He says crews are currently on site conducting repairs and moving the trains back onto the track.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.