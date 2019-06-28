

CTV London





Emergency officials are dealing with a freight train derailment in an international tunnel under the St. Clair River.

Roughly 40 cars went off the Canadian National Railway track inside a tunnel that connects Sarnia, Ont. to Port Huron, MI around 6 a.m. Friday.

Details posted by Aamjiwnaang First Nation Emergency Planning indicate that at least some of the train cars were carrying automobiles into Michigan.

It also said that diesel and motor fluids may have been spilled, impacting the inside of the tunnel.

At least one of the cars may have been carrying dangerous goods.

There were no injuries, and according to James Freed, city manager and chief administrative officer for Port Huron, there is no threat to public safety.

It’s unclear what caused the freight train to derail, but Freed says it caused "significant damage" to the track in Port Huron.

Freed says other trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.

He calls the tunnel an "economic driver" for the area and says thousands of train cars pass through it each day.

Crews from both sides of the border are currently working on the situation, but it could take several days to reopen do to the challenging location.

Due to the derailment being in the tunnel, clean-up crews cannot use the usual heavy machinery, like cranes, that would normally be used to clear a derailment.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board jas said it is sending a team of investigators to the site and will assess the incident.

-- With files from The Associated Press