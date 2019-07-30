Featured
Train derailment delays VIA Rail travellers in London, Woodstock
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:01PM EDT
A cargo train derailment in Paris, Ont. led to headaches for VIA Rail travellers tyring to get from London and Woodstock to Toronto on Tuesday.
Brant County OPP report that two cars from a CN Rail train derailed around 8:20 p.m. Monday along Rail Street just west of Market Street.
There were no public safety concerns as the cars were carrying drywall, but the derailment closed the road crossing until midnight, when the box cars were disconnected.
The derailment and blocked tracks also prompted the cancellation of trains between London and Toronto, leaving some temporarily stuck at the station.
An investigation into the derailment by CN Rail continues.