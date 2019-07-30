

CTV London





A cargo train derailment in Paris, Ont. led to headaches for VIA Rail travellers tyring to get from London and Woodstock to Toronto on Tuesday.

Brant County OPP report that two cars from a CN Rail train derailed around 8:20 p.m. Monday along Rail Street just west of Market Street.

There were no public safety concerns as the cars were carrying drywall, but the derailment closed the road crossing until midnight, when the box cars were disconnected.

The derailment and blocked tracks also prompted the cancellation of trains between London and Toronto, leaving some temporarily stuck at the station.

The @VIA_Rail team at the London station was awesome. Apologized for the confusing and unhelpful email, and explained that an alternative had been lined up (they hooked train 70 to train 82 on a milk run route). About 1.5hr delay, but was thankful for the clarity at the station. — Kate Graham (@KateMarieGraham) July 30, 2019

A message was sent at 6:49AM to all passenger reserved on train 70 that there was a service interruption. Please call us at 1 888 842-7245 for more information. ^TLB — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) July 30, 2019

@VIA_Rail want to tell me why there’s handful of people waiting at a station for a train that’s apparently not coming? And it hasn’t been communicated to us at all! — Katherine Miller (@rocky_star) July 30, 2019

An investigation into the derailment by CN Rail continues.