LONDON
London

    • Track and field upgrades coming to Clinton highschool

    (Source: Huron Perth Catholic District School Board) (Source: Huron Perth Catholic District School Board)
    Share

    St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School (SACSS) in Clinton is in for a big investment – a $1.3 million upgrade to it’s track, and infield playing surface.

    Huron Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) said that after more than 25 years of use, the previous track warranted replacement, and while construction is underway, crews will also be looking to address drainage issues with the centre pitch.

    The new track will have a rubberized surface coating, and the school will also be receiving a new field house to store various equipment and supplies.

    It was indicated that the upgrades would not only benefit the school, but also the broader community.

    “This project represents a significant investment by the Board for St. Anne’s, Huron-Perth Athletics and the County of Huron - we are proud to be a strong community partner,” said Chris Roehrig, director of education.

    “By investing in the track rebuild and inner field upgrade, future generations will have access to high level training facilities which will enable rural athletes to compete and find success at the provincial and/or national level,” said Laura Blackmore, vice-principal.

    The rebuild is currently underway, with plans to stretch through the summer, and completion expected in time for the coming school year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News