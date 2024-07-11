Track and field upgrades coming to Clinton highschool
St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School (SACSS) in Clinton is in for a big investment – a $1.3 million upgrade to it’s track, and infield playing surface.
Huron Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) said that after more than 25 years of use, the previous track warranted replacement, and while construction is underway, crews will also be looking to address drainage issues with the centre pitch.
The new track will have a rubberized surface coating, and the school will also be receiving a new field house to store various equipment and supplies.
It was indicated that the upgrades would not only benefit the school, but also the broader community.
“This project represents a significant investment by the Board for St. Anne’s, Huron-Perth Athletics and the County of Huron - we are proud to be a strong community partner,” said Chris Roehrig, director of education.
“By investing in the track rebuild and inner field upgrade, future generations will have access to high level training facilities which will enable rural athletes to compete and find success at the provincial and/or national level,” said Laura Blackmore, vice-principal.
The rebuild is currently underway, with plans to stretch through the summer, and completion expected in time for the coming school year.
