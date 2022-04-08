Town of South Bruce Peninsula and its parks and public work staff reach collective agreement

Parks, recreation and public workers for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula are back on the job Friday after successfully negotiating a new collective agreement.

The workers, who are members of SEIU Local2, achieved their new agreement following months of negotiation and “compromises from both parties,” an update from the town says.

“This has been a very difficult week for everyone. I want to thank our workers for negotiating with us a nine per cent increase over three years. We believe a fair deal has been struck and we are thrilled to see our staff return to work,” Mayor Janice Jackson said.

The workers who plow the snow, fix the roads and run the arena in the town were locked out on April 4. The town said a strike vote by their 22 public works and parks employees on March 15 forced town council to lock workers out on Sunday night before they could strike, and without notice.

Workers were seeking a 13.5 per cent wage increase over the next three years, while the town originally offered six per cent.

Staff ultimately agreed to a nine per cent increase over three years.

The town says all employees are now back on the job and any impact to services will return to normal. There should be no noticeable delays to regular spring maintenance.

