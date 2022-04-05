Wages at stake as outside workers 'locked out' near Wiarton

The men and women who plow the snow, fix the roads and run the arena in South Bruce Peninsula aren’t working today. They’re in Wiarton, picketing out front of their employer’s headquarters.

“They’ve locked us out because our contract ran out over a year ago. We came to work faithfully for the last year, and now they’ve locked us out,” says Kelly Hellyer, a heavy equipment and road grader operator for the past 28 years.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula says a strike vote by their 22 public works and parks employees on March 15 forced the town’s hand, forcing town council to lock workers out on Sunday night before they could strike, and without notice.

“We’re really disappointed that it’s come to this. We didn’t expect they’d vote to strike. I wish they hadn’t. If they didn’t vote to strike, we would be sitting down at the table today,” says South Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Janice Jackson.

Public works employees of South Bruce Peninsula demonstrate after a wage dispute. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

Wages are the sticking point. The 22 unionized staff are seeking a 13.5 per cent wage increase over the next three years. The town is offering six per cent over three years.

Increases to town managers pay, however, is irking those on the picket line.

“They’re getting a raise in a year what they’re offering us over three years,” says Adam Smyth, a heavy equipment operator in South Bruce Peninsula since 2018. “On our wages that are a lot lower than would put us on the Sunshine List.”

“They cannot stay at 13.5 per cent over three years because council will not meet them there. We will meet them somewhere in the middle, we just need to have that conversation,” adds Jackson.

Public works employees of South Bruce Peninsula demonstrate outside their employer headquarters following a wage dispute. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

The “lock-out” means there are actual locks on the doors of the Wiarton arena, except when events are scheduled, then managers step in. Managers are also running the landfill.

Hellyer says the two sides are at a stalemate, having not negotiated since mid-March.

“We want to be at the table. We want to get this sorted out. No one can afford to be out of work and we want to be at work, and they’re saying no,” says Smyth.

“We’re open to talking anytime. We’ll meet with them tonight. So, hopefully we’ll get this sorted,” adds Mayor Jackson.

To learn more about each side’s bargaining position, you can check out the SEIU Local 2 and the Town of South Bruce Peninsula websites.